Water warning plea from Halifax police after they were called to kids jumping in canal

As sweltering temperatures continued, officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team said they were deployed after kids were spotted jumping in and swimming in canals and at a dam.

They posted: “The recent hot weather is making us all find ways to keep cool but not all of them are sensible and are potentially dangerous.

"Yesterday we had cause to speak to some young people regarding jumping in and swimming in the canal and a dam.

People are being urged not to swim dangerously

"Canals and dams have many snags in them that can catch feet etc and the consequences do not bear thinking about.

"The parents were advised re their children's swimming preference and hopefully they won't do it again.