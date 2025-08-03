'We don't use AI on our CCTV' says Calderdale Council

Calderdale Council does not use AI or facial recognition technology on its CCTV systems, says a senior councillor.

Whether West Yorkshire Police does or not is a question that would have to be addressed to them, said Coun Danielle Durrans, the council’s cabinet member for Public Services and Communities.

Coun Durrans was responding to questions from Coun Jonathan Timbers (Lab, Calder) at a meeting of the full council.

Coun Timbers asked: “In light of the ongoing judicial review of the Metropolitan Police, and the concerns of a number of charities and non-governmental organisations about the use of AI policing, how is AI and other facial recognition technology and other AI policing tools used in Calderdale?”

Councillor Danielle Durrans

Coun Durrans replied: “Calderdale Council doesn’t use AI or facial recognition technology within its CCTV operation.

“And it does not hold any information about West Yorkshire Police’s use of AI and their facial recognition technology.

“As such, we can’t respond on their behalf."