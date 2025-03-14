Charges have been brought against 27 people after police raids aimed at dismantling drug dealing in Calderdale.

The operation saw 20 warrants executed around the borough over three weeks in November 2024.

The raids saw more than £100,000 in cash and £25,000 worth of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis seized.

A number of weapons were also recovered, including batons, knuckle dusters and knives.

Now 27 people have been charged with a total of more than 110 offences of class A drugs supply.

The operation was led by Calderdale’s Precision Team who worked with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, West Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Support Group, and Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team.

Detective Inspector Clare Turner, of West Yorkshire Police and who led the operation, said: “This has been a significant proactive operation tackling drugs and organised crime in Halifax.

“Working with our partners throughout this operation, we have managed to dismantle numerous drugs lines within Calderdale.

“We know the devastation that drugs can have on the community, and I hope this provides reassurance that we are taking this issue seriously with the number of people arrested and charged.”

Inspector James Graham of Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We responded to residents' concerns around drug activity in the area and this operation highlights our commitment with support of the local community to tackle drugs and organised crime in Halifax.

“I hope this action over the last few weeks sends a clear message that we take drug crime extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to keep people safe and get these drugs off the streets.”

Those charged as part of the operation are:

Uzain Mohammed, 26 of Clay Pitts Lane in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Amaan Ifraz, 22 of Athol Gardens in Halifax- charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Supply Class A.

Aliyah Merban, 20 of Athol Gardens in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Michael Kilner, 28 of no fixed abode – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Scott Shaw, 47 of Houghton Towers in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Rebecca Henderson, 45 of Unity Terrace in Halifax - charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Imitiaz Maminayat, 42 Burley Lodge Road in Hyde Park, Leeds – charged with three counts of supply Class C.

Josh Jowett, 33 of Grove Park in Halifax - charged with eight counts of supply Class A, two counts of Possession With Intent to Supply Class A, one count of offer to supply Class A and one count of offer to supply Class B.

Issac Thomas, 21 of Coleridge Street in Halifax – charged with supply of a Class A.

Isa Khan, 19 of Lister Lane in Halifax - charged with five counts of Supply Class A.

Jamal Hussain, 25 of Devon Street in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Mohammed Dauod, 19 of Franklin Street in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Zubair Haroon, 20 of King Cross Road in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Saif Ali, 20 of Milton Place in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A.

Mark Quill, 55 of Croft Rise in Halifax – charged with two counts of concerned in the supply of Class A and two counts of supply Class A.

Mohammed Hassan Din, 31 of Brantwood Drive in Bradfor – charged with two counts of concerned in the supply of Class A.

James Clarke, 38 of no fixed abode – charged with three counts of supply Class A.

Mohammed Bilal Ali, 51 of Ravensdean Lodge in Huddersfield, charged with 14 counts of supply Class A.

Mark Smith, 53 of Wood View Terrace in Halifax - charged with two counts being concerned in the supply of Class A and seven counts of supply Class A.

Lee Dunn, 39 of Union Street South in Halifax - charged with one count of supply Class A.

Dominic Ndlovu, 28 of Union Street South in Halifax - charged with two counts of supply Class A and one count of supply Class B.

Tauseef Younis, 36 of Harvest Court in Halifax – charged with ten counts of supply Class A.

Shanawaz Ali, 24 of Gibraltar Road in Halifax – charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A, two counts of concerned in the supply of Class A, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and 14 counts of supply Class A.

Claire Fallows, 41 of Sandholme Crescent in Halifax - charged with two counts of supply Class A.

Amir Ali Rashid, 30 of Mount Pleasant Avenue in Halifax – charged with one count of supply Class A and one count in relation to proceed of crime act offences.

Shezad Haroon, 26 of Kismet Close in Halifax – charged with four counts of supply Class A.

The charged also include a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

All are due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday, March 18 and Monday, March 24.