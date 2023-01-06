Bella, the pet labrador of 73-year-old Ovenden resident Allan Hough, was reported stolen to police after last being seen walked on Four Fields, off Cousin Lane, on Wednesday, December 7, at around 5pm.

Mr Hough got Bella as a puppy five years ago following the death of his wife, Josephine. And his son, Lee, 48, has admitted that the incident has left his dad “heartbroken”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “As a family, we’re just there to support my dad. He lives by himself. The only other companion he had was Bella. He is really upset. He is heartbroken.

Bella, the pet labrador of 73-year-old Ovenden resident Allan Hough, was reported stolen to police after last being seen walked on Four Fields, off Cousin Lane last month.

“When we go to see him he tries to pick himself up a bit as he doesn’t want to seem too down, especially in front of his grandchildren.

“I’m his son and I can tell when he is heartbroken. He is down, he’s not sleeping well and he keeps getting up in the middle of the night to see if she’s plodding back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s just really, down. He loves her to bits and she’s all he’s got.”

The search for Bella has been assisted by Keighley-based volunteer group Busters Animal SOS Team West Yorkshire and the general public have also supported the family by sharing Bella-related posts “thousands of times” on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Hough, right, says his dad Allan, left, is "heartbroken" after his beloved pet labrador, Bella, was reported stolen.

And Lee, who is grateful for the support his dad has received, has pleaded for Bella to be returned home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I just want to thank everyone for all the help with the social media activity. We are having posts shared thousands of times all over West Yorkshire and further afield.

“We don’t know where she is and we’re still trying to find her. If you have got Bella, please bring her back. My dad is heartbroken. It’s his only companion and closest friendship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just please bring her back. We just want her back. We need her back. It’s as simple as that.”

Allan Hough's pet labrador, Bella

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are continuing to investigate the reported theft and that enquiries are ongoing to locate Bella.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or the online 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220680116.