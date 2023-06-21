Well-known Calderdale police inspector who has loved his time here is leaving the area

Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Ben Doughty is moving on to a new area after nearly 20 years of working in the borough.

His time here has included working with other agencies to keep Calderdale’s roads safe, including the development of Operation Hawmill, and working with Calderdale Council to introduce and recruit the borough’s community safety wardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has worked to police flooding, elections and severe weather, as well as securing and maintaining Purple Flag accreditation for Halifax town centre.

Inspector Ben Doughty

Inspector Doughty said one of his most challenging times was the pandemic.

"From interpreting rules, guidance, legislation and being proportionate in respects of education, engagement, and enforcement, Covid was one of the most difficult times for everyone.,” he said.

"As a partnership, we pulled together to do the best we could for the people of Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have loved my time in neighbourhood policing and consider myself to be ‘NPT through and through’.

"I honestly believe in the difference neighbourhood policing teams can make to communities whilst working together.

"Calderdale is a great place to work and has given me some great opportunities and fantastic memories.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed and am proud of the last four years, leading Calder Valley NPT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been honoured to work with some very talented PCSOs, officers, and staff. The work they do, day in, day out, is often understated but goes a long way to making policing across the entire district work by building trust and keeping people safe.”