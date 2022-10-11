Well-loved Halifax town centre restaurant ransacked by intruders for third time
A popular Halifax town centre eaterie has been attacked by intruders for the third time.
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Noco Kiosk in Westgate Arcade is shut today (Tuesday) after being ransacked overnight.
The Italian street kitchen has posted photos on its social media showing the scale of the damage.
They say this is the third time this has happened, and vowed to be open as usual tomorrow.
"Sorry for any inconvenience, we are closed today whilst we clean up the mess!
"We will be back tomorrow better than ever!”