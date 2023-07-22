Mayor Brabin, launched the partnership at a showcase event in Bradford on Monday (July 17).

The partnership will see over 100 delegates from organisations, groups, projects coming together to further develop a joint response to serious violence.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “This represents more than just a change in name, it’s a pivotal moment in our partnership response to serious violence.

“I’ve made it my mission to create a safe West Yorkshire, where all can flourish, and this is another stepping-stone to achieving that vision.

“By working ever closer, we can find new solutions with our communities, creating a bigger impact.”

The switch from a Violence Reduction Unit marks the recent introduction of a Serious Violence Duty, placing legal expectations on key agencies.

During 2022/23 the Violence Reduction Unit spent over £3.3m on interventions, working with 46 organisations, supporting over 14,000 young people under 25 years to tackle serious violence.

Director of the Violence Reduction Partnership, Chief Superintendent Jackie Marsh, said: “Together, we have made some great strides in preventing and reducing serious violence across West Yorkshire.

“Our new partnership emphasis will help build upon that momentum, creating the right conditions to embed the Serious Violence Duty.