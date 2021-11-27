West Yorkshire Police force launches Sikh Association for officers and staff

The West Yorkshire Police Sikh Association (WYPSA) aims to act as a forum for the Force’s Sikh employees and as a conduit between the Force and the Sikh community of West Yorkshire.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM attended the launch ceremony, along with T/ACC Kate Riley and other senior officers from across the Force. They were joined by colleagues from the West Midlands, Leicestershire and Derbyshire Police Forces.

They were pleased to welcome a number of partners from other agencies, local authorities, academia as well as families and friends at Prestige Hall in Bradford.

The WYPSA is open to all members of West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and aims to provide support by signposting, listening and working with relevant stakeholders to develop an effective network within and outside of the Police family.

It will also work with other police Forces across the UK to strengthen links between all Sikh police officers and staff.

The interim Chair is West Yorkshire Police staff member Jag Sohal and Interim Vice-Chair is Acting Sergeant Jas Rayatt.

Chief Constable John Robins QPM said:

“I was delighted to be invited to the launch of the West Yorkshire Police Sikh Association. I am looking forward to working with its members to build upon our understanding of the Sikh faith and how we can better support Sikh officers and staff within West Yorkshire Police.

“West Yorkshire Police is committed to providing a workforce that represents the communities it serves, including the faiths within our communities. I believe the foundation of this network will improve still further the existing good links we have with members of our Sikh communities.”