West Yorkshire Police force reveals latest recorded crime statistics

Latest statistics released today by the Office for National Statistics show that overall crime in the county went down by 11.3% in the 12 months ending December 2020 compared to the previous year.

That is higher than the national average (England and Wales) of a 9.9% decrease and there were significant reductions in West Yorkshire in:

• Violence with injury – down by 11.7% (3210 fewer offences)

• Theft offences – down by 30.6% (28,474 less crimes recorded)

• Robbery offences – down by 27.1% (964 fewer offences)

• Burglary (residential) – down by 29.4% (nearly 5,000 fewer offences)

• Burglary (business and community) – down by 34.7% (2119 fewer offences)

• Vehicle offences – down by 32.2% (a reduction by over 7,000 offences)

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM said: “These reductions are testament to the hard work that all of our officers, staff and volunteers, together with our partners, put in every day to make a real difference to the communities we serve, most especially over the last year during the Coronavirus pandemic.

“There were 32,932 fewer victims of crime in West Yorkshire during 2020. We are constantly trying to focus on the needs of victims and witnesses and we are doing everything we can to ensure less people fall victim to criminals.

“We can be confident that these reductions are a representative picture of crime across our county. As a Force we have worked tirelessly to ensure crime is recorded accurately and appropriately and how we approach this crime data integrity has seen us be awarded an ‘Outstanding’ grading from Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Service (HMICFRS). We are only one of a few forces to have achieved this high standard.

“By knowing that the way in which we record crime is accurate allows us to fully understand the demands we face. This means we can deploy and prioritise resources to ensure the maximum possible impact, to best help victims and witnesses.

“The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted on certain crime types, but overall crime was already falling in West Yorkshire and it is especially pleasing to see that we have reduced crime more than the national average.

“I repeat my thanks for the officers, staff and volunteers of West Yorkshire Police for their continued commitment to reduce crime, to help people and to safeguard all in our communities.