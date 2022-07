The PC is also accused of sexual assault and perverting the course of justice.

PC Jonathan Holmes, 22 and who is based at Bradford District, is due to appear before Leeds Magistrates Court on August 23.

He is currently suspended from the force.

He will appear before court next month