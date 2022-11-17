West Yorkshire Police officer facing misconduct hearing after allegedly slapping six-year-old girl's backside

Police tape

PC Steven Dodds is alleged to have slapped a six-year-old girl on her lower back/left buttock, causing a visible injury, while off-duty on January 30, 2020.

If he is deemed to have behaved in such a way, PC Dodds will have acted in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct.

The behaviour is alleged to amount to gross misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, is so serious that his dismissal would be justified.

The hearing is booked for 10am from November 22 to 24.