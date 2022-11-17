News you can trust since 1853
West Yorkshire Police officer facing misconduct hearing after allegedly slapping six-year-old girl's backside

A West Yorkshire Police officer is to face a misconduct hearing later this month after allegedly slapping the backside of a six-year-old girl.

By Tom Scargill
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 11:42am
Police tape
PC Steven Dodds is alleged to have slapped a six-year-old girl on her lower back/left buttock, causing a visible injury, while off-duty on January 30, 2020.

If he is deemed to have behaved in such a way, PC Dodds will have acted in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to Discreditable Conduct.

The behaviour is alleged to amount to gross misconduct, namely a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour that, if proved, is so serious that his dismissal would be justified.

The hearing is booked for 10am from November 22 to 24.

Misconduct hearings are held in public and deal with allegations faced by officers or special constables.