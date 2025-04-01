Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police cordon is in place in part of Halifax after children found a hazardous chemical.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Wells Court in Boothtown at 6.08pm yesterday following concerns raised about a bag containing a chemical substance which was discovered by the youngsters who had been playing in a nearby wooded area.

Police say the substance has been confirmed as “hazardous but not illegal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two children were given medical attention but did not need hospital treatment.

Police were called to Boothtown last night

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene was put in place in order to establish the nature of the substance which was subsequently confirmed to be hazardous but not illegal.

"A scene currently remains in place to ensure the safe disposal of the material.

"The matter is not being treated as suspicious.”