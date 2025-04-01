What has happened in Boothtown: Police cordon in Halifax after children find hazardous chemical
Police were called to Wells Court in Boothtown at 6.08pm yesterday following concerns raised about a bag containing a chemical substance which was discovered by the youngsters who had been playing in a nearby wooded area.
Police say the substance has been confirmed as “hazardous but not illegal”.
Two children were given medical attention but did not need hospital treatment.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “A scene was put in place in order to establish the nature of the substance which was subsequently confirmed to be hazardous but not illegal.
"A scene currently remains in place to ensure the safe disposal of the material.
"The matter is not being treated as suspicious.”