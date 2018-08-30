What this CCTV van is doing on the streets of Calderdale

Calderdale Council has invested in a new CCTV vehicle but what does it actually do on the streets around the borough?

The vehicle is fitted with three high definition cameras which can capture CCTV footage when deployed across Calderdale.

It has been funded by the Council as part of a commitment to road safety and keeping communities safe.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Susan Press, said: “This new resource will provide a visible presence around the borough, helping to prevent and detect crime and promote public safety.

“This is about providing a resource to support events and occasions where an increased CCTV presence is helpful. It will also help provide coverage in areas where there are currently no fixed cameras.”

The van has been welcomed by bars and clubs around Calderdale. The van has already been used in Halifax town centre over recent weekends to assist West Yorkshire Police and is another resource that is used by the Council’s Community Safety Wardens, who already monitor the Council’s CCTV cameras across the borough.

Chief Inspector Gareth Crossley, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Keeping Calderdale safe is the priority for the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, and we hope the introduction of this new CCTV vehicle will help us to do that.

“The vehicle will be particularly useful in managing the night time economy, especially in the coming months and during the festive season.

“We hope residents will be reassured by the vehicle when they see it on the roads and it will play a key role in making our communities feel safer.”

The Council is a lead partner in Calderdale’s Community Safety Partnership, which also includes West Yorkshire Police, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.