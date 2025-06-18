Armed police are understood to have been scrambled to a Calderdale village in the early hours of today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People in Sowerby have reported seeing armed officers and the hearing the police helicopter between 1am and 5am.

We will update this story with more details as we get them officially confirmed.

If you have any information or concerns about crime in your area, call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.