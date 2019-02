Here is what we know about the incident from West Yorkshire Police and pictures of the crash in Ripponden. You can read more eyewitness accounts of the incident here



Police were called to Waterhouse Street, Halifax at about 10.53am yesterday following a report of a cash in transit robbery.

The incident occurred after a group of males approached and then threatened the driver before making off with a cash box.

A suspect vehicle collided with a wall on Oldham Road in nearby Ripponden shortly afterward and officers arrested four men nearby.

Duncan Watson, G4S Area Risk Consultant confirmed the incident at Waterhouse Street and said: "Our courier was attacked shortly before 11am during a routine service at Natwest on Waterhouse Street, Halifax."

