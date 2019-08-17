Who's been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Ahsan Asif (29) of Mount Pleasant Avenue, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Junaid Aziz (18) of Hopwood Lane, Halifax, given nine points on his licence, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising you to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Craig Cochrane (30) of Forest Crescent, Illingworth, ordered to pay a £220 fine, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising you to drive a motor vehicle of that class. Also given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Paul Frederick Walkington (62) of Bright Street, Sowerby Bridge, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £260 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Iram Zatoon (32) of Ashbourne Grove, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and not wearing a seat belt.

James Anthony Binns (33) of Malham Road, Rastrick, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Sarah Ahmed (25) of Savile Park Road, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Hashim Akram (33) of Grove Street South, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Riley Bose (19) of Sailsbury Place, Hipperholme, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Daniel Clay (32) of Huddersfield Road, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £384 fine, £38 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Musdaq Hussain (39) of Hare Street, Halifax, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for riding in the front seat of a motor vehicle whilst not wearing a seat belt.

Mustafa Islam (19) of Queens Road, King Cross, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for being a person in charge of a motor vehicle and caused it to stand on a road so as to cause an unnecessary obstruction of the road.