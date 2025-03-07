Why are police in Halifax: Photos of police cordon in Halifax town centre as traffic diverted around sealed off streets

By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 12:39 BST
Police are still in Halifax town centre this afternoon at a large cordon which has sealed off some streets.

As these photos show, Waterhouse Street is taped off, as well as John Street and Gill’s Court.

There are delays around Halifax town centre as traffic is diverted away from the closed-off streets.

The town centre’s branch of NatWest bank, which is on Waterhouse Street and inside the police cordon, is shut but the cash machines are accessible.

The seats on at the top of Crown Street are also taped off.

We will update this story with more details as we have them confirmed.

Police at Waterhouse Street in Halifax

Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo: Sarah Fitton

