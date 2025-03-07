As these photos show, Waterhouse Street is taped off, as well as John Street and Gill’s Court.

There are delays around Halifax town centre as traffic is diverted away from the closed-off streets.

The town centre’s branch of NatWest bank, which is on Waterhouse Street and inside the police cordon, is shut but the cash machines are accessible.

The seats on at the top of Crown Street are also taped off.

We will update this story with more details as we have them confirmed.

Police at Waterhouse Street in Halifax Photo: Sarah Fitton

