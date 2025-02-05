Another Halifax daylight street brawl has been reported.

The fight is understood to have broken out on Rhonda Place, off Mile Cross Road and near Gibraltar Road this afternoon.

Thugs are reported to have been carrying iron bars, cricket bats, machetes, a lump hammer and baseball bats.

The fracas is the second in three days, coming after armed police were called to a fight on Gleanings Avenue in Highroad Well just after 4pm on Monday.

There, several reports had been received of people brawling with weapons.

Armed officers attended and found a number of people with what police have described as minor injuries.

Anyone with information about either incident should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

We will update this story with more details when we have them officially confirmed.