Why was this black super bike worth £28,000 seized by Calderdale police officers

A black super bike worth £28,000 was seized by police officers in Calderdale as part of a dedicated police operation.

On September 9 2019, Operation Hawmill, a Calderdale Partnership Road Safety Operation, was deployed in to the Queens Road area of Park Ward, Halifax.

Three vehicles were seized by officers.

A Silver VW Golf was taken from a driver for having no licence and no insurance.

The Black Superbike worth £28,000 had no tax and the rider had no insurance.

A white v was also seized by police as it had no tax and the driver was arrested for drink driving and No Tax.

A number of other drivers we dealt with for other traffic related issues.

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and targets areas of concern raised by the community of Calderdale.