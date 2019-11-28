Why was this Star Wars van seized by police in Calderdale

A Star Wars themed van was seized by police officers in Calderdale.

The Ford Transit van was spotted in Brighouse by the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit on November 20.

The van seized by police in Brighouse (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

Posting on Twitter the unit said: "The force is no longer with this one. Stopped in Brighouse, van seized as driver unable to produce proof of insurance. TOR issued."

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

