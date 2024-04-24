Why were police in Halifax today: Drugs farm and 'lots of garlic' discovered by police after raid in Halifax today
Police discovered a cannabis farm and “lots of garlic” when they raided an address in Halifax today.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the unusual and illegal discovery at a property in the Park ward.
They posted: “Inside the address they found lots of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.
"Whilst there, they also found lots of garlic.
"CSI attended and have recovered forensic evidence so hopefully a suspect will be identified soon.”
The plans have been seized for destruction.