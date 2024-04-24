Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team made the unusual and illegal discovery at a property in the Park ward.

They posted: “Inside the address they found lots of cannabis plants at various stages of growth.

"Whilst there, they also found lots of garlic.

"CSI attended and have recovered forensic evidence so hopefully a suspect will be identified soon.”