A man armed with a crossbow caused armed officers and the police helicopter to be scrambled to a Calderdale village last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A six-hour siege took place at a house on Richmond Gardens in Sowerby while police negotiated with the man.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said officers were called to the street at 11.55pm following concern for the safety of a man who was reported to be armed with a crossbow and threatening to harm himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers attended the scene where the man initially refused to engage,” said the spokesperson.

The man was arrested

"Further negotiations concluded with the man surrendering to officers at 5.45am and being arrested.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.