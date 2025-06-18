Why were police in Sowerby: Man with crossbow in Calderdale village sparks armed police and helicopter response and six-hour siege

By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jun 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
A man armed with a crossbow caused armed officers and the police helicopter to be scrambled to a Calderdale village last night.

A six-hour siege took place at a house on Richmond Gardens in Sowerby while police negotiated with the man.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said officers were called to the street at 11.55pm following concern for the safety of a man who was reported to be armed with a crossbow and threatening to harm himself.

"Officers attended the scene where the man initially refused to engage,” said the spokesperson.

The man was arrested

"Further negotiations concluded with the man surrendering to officers at 5.45am and being arrested.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

