Why were police in Sowerby: Man with crossbow in Calderdale village sparks armed police and helicopter response and six-hour siege
A six-hour siege took place at a house on Richmond Gardens in Sowerby while police negotiated with the man.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire police said officers were called to the street at 11.55pm following concern for the safety of a man who was reported to be armed with a crossbow and threatening to harm himself.
"Officers attended the scene where the man initially refused to engage,” said the spokesperson.
"Further negotiations concluded with the man surrendering to officers at 5.45am and being arrested.”
