Why were police on Hanson Lane: Large police presence in part of Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:08 BST
A large police presence was spotted in Halifax yesterday.

At least two police vans and several officers were on Hanson Lane.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were “conducting enquiries” after receiving a report of potential criminal activity.

Nothing was concern was found.

Police were spotted yesterday

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

