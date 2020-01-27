Why were these cars were seized in Calderdale by the roads policing unit

These vehicles have been seized by West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit in Calderdale.

Officers took the cars off the roads during their patrols of the borough.

Cars seized in Calderdale by West Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Unit (Picture WYP-RPU)

A VW Golf was seen undertaking cars on the bypass and stopped in Copley on January 21 at around 7.25pm.

When officers made routine checks on the vehicle they found that the driver's insurance had been cancelled in December. The driver was reported for the offences and the car seized.

On the same night at 8.30pm a black Suzuki was stopped in Halifax.

The driver believed his personal vehicle was covered by his employee’s traders policy. They were reported for offences the offences.

On January 24 the manner of driving by a Renault Megane caught the attention of the road policing unit in Brighouse

The driver was stopped and spoken with when it emerged that they were not insured. V

The vehicle was seized and driver reported where a ban is likely to follow owing to existing points.

