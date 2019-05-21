Wildlife police unit hunting suspects who shot and killed deer

Specialist police officers are hunting suspects who shot and killed a deer.

The West Yorkshire Police - Wildlife and Rural Crime unit revealed the distressing news that an unknown number of suspects entered land in Queensbury on Thursday and shot and killed a deer.

The policing of wildlife crime is a specialist subject. West Yorkshire Police has appointed Wildlife Crime Officers (WCOs) who, along with their normal duties, volunteer to investigate wildlife offences.

WCOs are specially trained in investigating crimes against wildlife. They will either assist other police officers or take the lead role in the investigation of the more intricate cases, and can also offer training and advice to colleagues.

They are currently appealing for witnesses and anyone with information is asked to come forward and quote the crime reference number 13190254745.

Witnesses can get in touch by ringing the non-emergency police number 101.

Wildlife crime is committed when an offence under certain Acts of Parliament has been breached. Offences often involve cruelty and the unlawful killing of wild mammals and birds, some of which are protected species.

There are numerous Acts of Parliament that provide protection for wildlife in England and Wales