Woman arrested after police called to car crash in Rastrick late last night

A woman was arrested after a car crash in Rastrick last night (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:15 BST

Police were alerted the the accident on Slade Lane in Rastrick at 11.38pm.

A car had driven into a parked car.

The driver – a 29-year-old woman – was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can contact police by calling 101.

They can also use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.