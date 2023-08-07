Woman arrested after police called to car crash in Rastrick late last night
A woman was arrested after a car crash in Rastrick last night (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:15 BST
Police were alerted the the accident on Slade Lane in Rastrick at 11.38pm.
A car had driven into a parked car.
The driver – a 29-year-old woman – was arrested on suspicion of being over the prescribed limit.
