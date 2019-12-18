Woman arrested by Halifax police for drink driving in morning rush hour traffic

A woman was arrested in Halifax by police for drink driving in the morning rush hour traffic.

On December 12 2019, Operation Hawmill, the partnership Road Safety operation focused on the Halifax north area of Calderdale.

The woman was arrested at 8.50am in Mixenden.

Also during the operation four drivers were dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt and three drivers dealt with for not having a valid MOT

Operation Hawmill is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership and the Police and Crime commissioner for West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police is in the middle of its annual December campaign aimed at highlighting the dangers and consequences of drink driving.

The force's Roads Policing Unit said on Sunday that nearly 200 people had already been arrested since the beginning of the month.

Chief Inspector Lisa Kirkland, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Over the festive period, many of us will be out for meals, drinks and nights out with work colleagues, friends and family.

"What we are asking is for people to plan ahead and think not just about how they are going to get home on a night but also about their plans for the following morning.

“Every year, we catch people driving under the influence of drink or drugs not just in the evening but also the next day, dropping the children at school, driving to work, taking the car on a Christmas shopping trip.

“Christmas can be costly enough but think about what it would mean for your new year to be facing losing your licence, an unlimited fine and potentially time in prison."