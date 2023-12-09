News you can trust since 1853
Woman arrested in Halifax town centre for shoplifting as police increase their presence in the run-up to Christmas

A woman was arrested in Halifax yesterday for shoplifting as police step up their presence in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.
By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Dec 2023, 16:23 GMT
The woman was arrested in Halifax town centre before being charged and bailed to court.

More police officers are being deployed in the town centre, often in plain clothes, to combat incidents of theft.

Officers also arrested a man today (Saturday) from the Wheatley area for breaching his crown court bail. He was arrested and transported to court.