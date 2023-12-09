Woman arrested in Halifax town centre for shoplifting as police increase their presence in the run-up to Christmas
A woman was arrested in Halifax yesterday for shoplifting as police step up their presence in the town centre in the run-up to Christmas.
The woman was arrested in Halifax town centre before being charged and bailed to court.
More police officers are being deployed in the town centre, often in plain clothes, to combat incidents of theft.
Officers also arrested a man today (Saturday) from the Wheatley area for breaching his crown court bail. He was arrested and transported to court.