Woman detained after theft and sexual assault one of three arrests by police in Halifax last night
Police arrested a woman for theft from a shop and sexual assault in Halifax last night (Sunday).
By Tom Scargill
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
PCSOs from West Yorkshire Police also arrested a man last night for failing to attend court, and arrested a male under the age of 18 for robbery.
The man arrested for failing to attend court is due to appear at court today, while enquiries are ongoing into the other two arrests.