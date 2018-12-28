Woman dies in Halifax town centre after bridge fall

A woman has died after falling from a bridge in Halifax town centre this afternoon.

Police officers were called to North Bridge at 1.42pm today (Friday) after receiving reports of a concern for safety of a woman.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: Police were called at 1.42pm to reports of concern for the safety of a woman on North Bridge, in Halifax.

"Emergency services attended including ambulance and fire service.

"The woman fell from the bridge and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the death."

The A58 Burdock Way was blocked in both directions with stationary traffic around Haley Hill.

Police officers remain at the scene diverting traffic. There are ongoing delays on the surrounding roads.

