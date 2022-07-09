Woman hurt in Calderdale hit-and-run

Police were called to the crash on Halifax Road at 11.17am involving an orange motorbike and a female pedestrian, who is being treated for leg and arm injuries.

The orange motorbike - with two riders on - left the scene in the direction of Hebden Bridge.

Police say enquiries are ongoing to find the motorbike and riders.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened this morning