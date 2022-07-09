Woman hurt in Calderdale hit-and-run

Police were called to the crash on Halifax Road at 11.17am involving an orange motorbike and a female pedestrian, who is being treated for leg and arm injuries.
The orange motorbike - with two riders on - left the scene in the direction of Hebden Bridge.
Police say enquiries are ongoing to find the motorbike and riders.
Anyone with information, who saw the what happened or may have dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact police via 101 or the live chat facilities at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 640 of July 9.