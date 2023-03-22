News you can trust since 1853
Woman in her 20s dead and four arrested in Halifax - police tape off street and forensic officers spotted

A young woman has died in Halifax and four people have been arrested.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:56 GMT- 1 min read

Police were called to Gibraltar Road, off Parkinson Lane, at 12.13pm yesterday (Tuesday) by paramedics after concern for the safety at a woman at a house there.

She was taken to hospital where she was found to have injuries.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Forensic officers spotted on Gibraltar Road in Halifax
The death is currently being treated as "unexplained”, say police.

Three men - aged 34, 35 and 56 - and a 41-year-old women have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and a police cordon is still in place on Gibraltar Road while forensic examinations take place.

Anyone with information about what happened that might help police with their investigation should contact them using the live chat function on the website or by calling 101, quoting 13230159529.

Police on Gibraltar Road yesterday
Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

