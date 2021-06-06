Woman left 'distressed' by Halifax road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses

It happened on Aachen Way, near King Cross Road, after a man attempted to overtake a woman in his car and became irate when he could not because of heavy traffic.

Both vehicles were stationary when the man got out of his car and approached the woman’s vehicle, began shouting and was verbally abusive.

He went on to kick the back passenger door of the woman’s car, causing minor damage, before returning to his car and driving off.

The woman was left uninjured but distressed by the incident, said police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, which happened between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Tuesday, or has any further information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 13210272697.