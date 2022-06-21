Woman rushed to hospital after being hit by car in Halifax

The incident happened on Haley Hill shortly before 2.02pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and an area near the petrol station is understood to have been taped off while police investigated.

Police are looking for the driver, who left the scene of the accident.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to hear from anyone who knows where this car is

He has been described as an Asian male, wearing a blue mask and dark clothing

The vehicle was a white 2010 plate Range Rover Evoque with black alloys and a black roof,

The car is believed to have had a registration plate registered to another vehicle at the time of the collision.

The Range Rover drove off in the direction of Boothtown and travelled across the flyover to the area of Orange Street roundabout but has not been found.

Anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicle in Boothtown or surrounding areas from Saturday afternoon is asked to contact Calderdale District CID via 101LiveChat function on the police website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 13220329641.