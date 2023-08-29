Woman rushed to hospital after being pushed down stairs at Calderdale town centre pub
A woman was taken to hospital after being pushed down the stairs at a pub in Brighouse.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:04 BST- 1 min read
Police were called to Thornton Square at 2.23am yesterday (Monday) after the woman – in her 40s – was found outside the pub.
They said she had been pushed down a set of stairs while leaving the building.
She was taken to hospital.
A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Police sealed off the area while investigations took place.
Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or contact officers by using the live chat facility on West Yorkshire Police’s website.