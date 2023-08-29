Woman rushed to hospital after being pushed down stairs at Calderdale town centre pub

Police were called to Thornton Square at 2.23am yesterday (Monday) after the woman – in her 40s – was found outside the pub.

They said she had been pushed down a set of stairs while leaving the building.

She was taken to hospital.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Police sealed off the area while investigations took place.