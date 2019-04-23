Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car on Halifax road

A woman is in a serious condition after she was hit by car whilst on a walk with her husband in Halifax yesterday evening.

Officers were called at around 9.37pm to a report of a road traffic collision and established that a 44-year-old woman had been involved in a collision with a white vehicle on Woodhouse Lane.

A family member confirmed that the woman the pair had been out on an evening walk and that she had been taken to hospital. Her husband was unhurt in the incident, which is believed to have taken place close to the junction at Scarr Bottom Road and Birdcage Hill.

Reports on social media had suggested the incident was being treated as a hate crime.

Chief Inspector Aidy Waugh said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident and contrary to some reports circulating on social media, there is no evidence to suggest the victim was targeted based on her religion, race or faith.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale Police on 101.”