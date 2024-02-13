Woman wanted for failing to turn up to court arrested in Halifax after being found hiding in a wardrobe
A woman was arrested in Halifax yesterday after being found hiding in a wardrobe.
The woman was wanted by police for failing to attend court and was found hiding in a wardrobe by officers at an address in Park Ward.
She was subsequently arrested and is due to appear in court today (Tuesday).