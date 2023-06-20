Copley Cricket Club, on Copley Lane, has had yobs damaging its property.

It says the culprits have been captured on CCTV and the police have been informed but it needs to take steps to prevent more damage.

"We have therefore taken the decision to lock the gate that allows access on to our land from the river,” said the club.

"We appreciate that all our law-abiding neighbours and visitors will be disappointed with this, but we cannot afford to keep paying out to fix the damage caused.

"We are a volunteer-run sports club, providing opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy playing sport and this constant lack of respect for our private land and property is unsustainable.”