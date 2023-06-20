News you can trust since 1853
Yob attacks force Calderdale village cricket club to lock its gates

A village cricket club in part of Calderdale has been forced to lock its gates to stop lout attacks.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:06 BST

Copley Cricket Club, on Copley Lane, has had yobs damaging its property.

It says the culprits have been captured on CCTV and the police have been informed but it needs to take steps to prevent more damage.

"We have therefore taken the decision to lock the gate that allows access on to our land from the river,” said the club.

Copley Cricket ClubCopley Cricket Club
Copley Cricket Club
"We appreciate that all our law-abiding neighbours and visitors will be disappointed with this, but we cannot afford to keep paying out to fix the damage caused.

"We are a volunteer-run sports club, providing opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy playing sport and this constant lack of respect for our private land and property is unsustainable.”

As reported by the Courier, Old Rishworthian RUFC – also in Copley – have also been hit by yobs smashing bottles and breaking new equipment.

