Yobs force Halifax cemetery to close at night

Vandalism, fly-tipping and other yob behaviour have forced Calderdale Council to shut a cemetery at night.

Stoney Royd Cemetery in Halifax is now closed from 8pm until 8am after problems with anti-social behaviour.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities Susan Press, said: “It’s important to us that our memorial grounds remain safe and well maintained, so we’ve taken the decision to reinstate the locking of Stoney Royd Cemetery overnight due to a number of recent issues.

“Unfortunately, there’s been an increase in fly tipping in the cemetery, which is not only illegal but can be very distressing for visitors. There have also been acts of vandalism at the site and instances of anti-social behaviour.

“We’re taking the issues very seriously and we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone found responsible for these dangerous and disrespectful crimes.”