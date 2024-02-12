Yorkshire cricket and football pitch destroyed after vandals drive 4x4 across grass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 4x4 smashed through a fence and was driven across the outfield at Southowram Cricket Club on Thursday night, leaving deep tyre tracks across the grass. The club says its cameras captured the outline of the car at 8.24pm but no other distinctive details.

Southowram Cricket Club and Beacon Rangers Juniors FC have launched a fundraiser to help cover the cost of repairing the damage caused by vandals.

The cricket club have two senior sides who use the ground weekly during spring and summer, while Beacon Rangers has more than 100 childen playing every weekend during the football season. However, both have now been left with an unusable ground until extensive repairs can be done.

The damage caused to the pitch. Photo: Southowram Cricket Club

“This wouldn’t normally be such an issue for both clubs,” said Southowram CC, “but after a recent break in and the costs to repair the damage from that, we are looking to the local community for help. If you can help in anyway shape or form please contact us. Any donations towards materials to repair and restore our beautiful ground will be appreciated.”

