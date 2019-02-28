Yorkshire unsolved murders.

Yorkshire's most notorious unsolved murders

Yorkshire has numerous unsolved crimes, some of which date back to the 19th century.

Here are nine of Yorkshire’s most notorious unsolved crimes.

14-year-old Elsie Frost was found dead near a railway tunnel in Wakefield on 9 October 1965. She had been stabbed several times. No-one was convicted of her murder and her death still remains unsolved today.

1. Elsie Frost - Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Adam Chadwick was 20 years old when he was shot during a struggle with unknown intruders at his sisters home in Clifton Mount, Harehills, at around 10.40pm on June 24, 2008. His killer has never been found.

2. Adam Chadwick - Harehills, Leeds

Lindsay Jo Rimer, 13, disappeared on 7 November 1994 when she went to a shop in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire. Her body was found a mile from the town centre in Rochdale Canal in April 1995.

3. Lindsay Rimer - Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire

Brian Hardwick was shot in the back of the head at Huddersfield Car Electrical Services on Colne Road where he worked. The 50-year-old's body was found on November 21, 2001, but his killer has never been found.

4. Brian Hardwick - Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

