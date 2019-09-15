Young man found dead on Scammonden Moor in abandoned car named by police

Police are continuing to appeal for information after the body of a young man was found in an abandoned car.

The a man’s body was found on a remote part of New Hey Road, Huddersfield on Saturday August 31.

A PCSO found the body of Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, who was from Ashton-under-Lyne area shortly before 11.10am after reports the day before of a grey coloured Fiat Punto having been abandoned in the area.

The officer found the body of Mr Nekzad inside the vehicle which had been left near old Nont Sarah’s Hotel.

It is thought the vehicle had been left at the location for several days.

Mr Nekzad’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation.

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting log 438 of 30 August.

Or via www.westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk/contact us

Two men aged 35 and 18 from the Manchester area have been arrested on suspicion of murder and been released under investigation.