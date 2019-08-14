Young vandals hurl missiles at boats in Calderdale marina

Police are investigating reports that youths have been throwing missiles at boats in Calderdale.

Over the weekend, officers from the Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing were carrying out crime enquiries, reassurance / crime follow up visits and anti-scoial patrols.

One of the calls attended was a report of youths throwing stones at boats moored at Baltimore Marina.

The youths made off into Todmorden town centre.

An extensive area search was carried out for the group of approximately seven youths (possible 5 males and 2 females) but they could not be located.

