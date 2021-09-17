Your views wanted on priorities for policing and crime in Calderdale and West Yorkshire

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire is urging everyone in West Yorkshire to get involved and #TellTracy about your policing and community safety priorities.

The consultation will feed directly into the new plan which sets the strategic direction for West Yorkshire Police, community safety partners and commissioned services over the next three years.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “I’m very excited to be launching this consultation today. We’ve worked really hard to make it as comprehensive and inclusive as we can with options to feedback including an online survey, over the phone, email, in person, social media and virtual events.

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime, and the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin

“Your views and the information collected will be crucial, not only in setting priorities but also to ensure I am focusing activity and funding on the areas of greatest need to the people of West Yorkshire.

“The Plan will be underpinned by some key principles that sit at the core of everything that my Deputy for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, and I do. These are, safety for women and girls, diversity, equality and inclusion, and early intervention and prevention.”

The consultation will run until November 19 with the online survey closing for responses on October 17

Alison Lowe, Deputy Mayor for Police and Crime, said: “The Police and Crime Plan is a really important document, it is far from just words on pages. It directly informs the actions of those working to keep us safe, on the frontline and on our streets.

“This is a Plan for everyone and that means we need everyone to get involved. You have a voice, and we really want to hear it.”

To take part in the consultation click here or call 0113 348 1740.