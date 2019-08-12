Youth dumps mini motorbike in Calderdale after spotting police patrol

A mini motorbike was dumped after the rider spotted a Calderdale police patrol and ran from the scene.

On August 5 PCSO's Mance and Hirst responded to a call regarding a mini moto being driven around Stainland recreation ground.

Mini Moto seized by police (Picture by Calder Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team)

On approaching the village a male was seen to be freewheeling down the road on a mini motorcycle away from that area.

The mini moto was abandoned and youth made off.

The bike was seized and will be sent for destruction.

