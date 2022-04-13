Youths arrested after attacks on elderly people in Halifax town centre
Three youths were arrested after police received reports of a number of elderly people being assaulted in Halifax.
Officers received a number of reports of elderly members of the community who had been assaulted in Halifax town Centre in the last two weeks.
Haifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out investigative work and identified those responsible for these incidents.
Three youths were arrested last week in connection with the offences.
A spokesperson for the unit said: "They have since been released on bail with conditions which include not entering Halifax Town Centre without an accompanying adult.
"Anti-social behaviour and incidents like this which involve targeting vulnerable members of the community will not be tolerated.
"Anyone with information regarding anti-social behaviour in Halifax Town Centre is asked to contact Halifax NPT via 101 or via 101Livechat function on the website."
