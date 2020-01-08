Youths identified after spate of anti-social incidents at Calderdale park

A group of youths have been identified after a number of anti-social incidents at a Calderdale park.

Officers from the Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team have conducted regular high visibility patrols in the Ryburn and Sowerby Bridge areas.

Anti social behaviour

Police focused on Mill Fold recreation ground, Kebroyd Fields and Ripponden centre.

A spokesperson for policing team said: "Thanks to intelligence provided by the community, the identity of some of the youths involved in incidents in the park, was obtained. PCSO Oliver Darby and James Fearnley,

"If you see any thing suspicious or have information that can assist, you can report this at the time."

