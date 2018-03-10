Crossleys lend their support to charity challenge

Halifax fundraisers Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson have added another sponsor to their charity challenge.

Crossleys Taxis, based at Dean Clough, are sponsoring the couple, who will walk the island of Rhodes in 48 hours in aid of The Steve Prescott Foundation.

The pair will undertake the challenge at the hottest time of the year - and will break records if they succeed.

Steve Prescott played Rugby League for St Helens, Hull, Wakefield, Ireland and was a GB Lions Tourist. He set-up the foundation after being diagnosed with Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a terminal cancer.

“We are both extremely proud to call Crossleys Taxis one of our official sponsors,” said Ben. “Both our families have used Crossleys for years.

“Crossleys’ support shows they care for local people and we need the support of people from Halifax vocally and by sponsoring us.”

Mohammed Siddique of Crossleys Taxis said: “We are proudly sponsoring Ben Moorhouse and Gaynor Thompson for the extreme 2018 challenge.

“When I opened the email there was no doubt in my head, Crossleys wanted to be apart of this in any way shape or form. Ben and Gaynor have worked immensely hard over the years to help such a fantastic cause The Steve Prescott foundation, and keeping the memory alive.

“As an official sponsor, Crossleys share their drive and passion to succeed in everything that they do, and beat the odds always.

“Crossleys being a local company, run by a family that are all born and bred in Halifax want to get behind Ben and Gaynor in there success for putting Halifax on the map and succeeding in this challenge also.”

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/rhodeschallengewalk.