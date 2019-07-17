Crowning glory for Town Hall Dental practice

Brighouse-based private dental practice Town Hall Dental has been recognised as the best dental practice in the UK after it won a prestigious industry award.

Based in the Old Town Hall, Brighouse, the practice has been providing cosmetic and general dentistry for the Yorkshire area since 2012.

In the past 12 months the practice has grown significantly and taken on a large amount of charity work in the community.

Its new charity, The Town Hall Foundation, works to provide oral health education for children and pays for emergency dental treatment for the homeless and isolated.

Outside of the charity work, the practice recently became the official dental partner of Leeds United.

Its continued expansion has resulted in plans to open two new surgeries within the coming months to meet the growing demand from the local community.

The M&A Today Awards attracts votes from more than 163 countries globally.

Town Hall Dental was recognised by the judges as the best practice in the UK due to its ground-breaking and innovative attitude to patient care, incorporating its charity work, as well as the complexity of the work it conducts providing treatments such as dental implants.

Commenting on the awards success, Rachel Dilley, practice manager at Town Hall Dental, said: “We’re always delighted to receive recognition for the work we do, but this goes beyond anything we’ve had before.

“To be regarded as the best practice in the country is a massive honour.

“We’ve been very vocal about our work in the community and helping those in need, but it’s always important for us that underpinning all of that is our professional, caring and high quality work in dentistry.”