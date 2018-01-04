Date announced for 2018 Halifax show

Halifax Agricultural Society has announced that the 2018 Show will be held on Saturday August 11 at Savile Park.

Last year’s event saw thousands of visitors attracted to the event which hosted thousands exhibits in hundreds of classes and competitions and main ring entertainment.

Mandy Bush, Show Secretary, said: “2017 had its challenges but the day was another success with thousands of visitors coming along from right across the region.

“And 2018 preparations are well under way and it should be bigger and better than ever before.”

Thanks to sponsorship from individuals, companies and organisations, the show is able to maintain a variety of classes and attractions which helps ensure a large attendance.

“Outdoor, charity, trade and field stalls are an important part of Halifax Show and are a great opportunity for local organisations and businesses to raise awareness and much needed funds,” added Mandy.

“The show continues to grow and the stalls have become very popular which means space is limited and booking early is essential.”

Details for booking stalls, sponsorship packages and advertising opportunities are available now, with details on the website.